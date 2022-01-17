International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 593,700 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 170,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.18.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

