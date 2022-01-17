International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.3% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $99,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines stock opened at $134.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.80. The company has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

