International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Down 37.8% in December

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 472,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $399,969.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 108,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.69. 150,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $644.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.54. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

IMXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

