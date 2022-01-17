Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Up 86.0% in December

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PKW traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.86. 252,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,090. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $98.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

