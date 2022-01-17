Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE CSR traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.84. 41,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

