iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst D. Rescott now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.97). Truist Securities also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

IRTC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.92.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $141.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 97.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $934,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,334,000 after purchasing an additional 212,601 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

