iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 870,948 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.