iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

DGRO stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82.

