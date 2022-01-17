iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

