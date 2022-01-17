iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $319,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 449.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,974,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,469.1% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,195,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,910. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

