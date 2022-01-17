iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Emerson Wealth LLC

Emerson Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 61,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,439,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 299,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $466.75 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

