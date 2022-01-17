Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Short Interest Down 56.4% in December

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ISLE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,411. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 185,129 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

