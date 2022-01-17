ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Hold Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.19.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,190. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.