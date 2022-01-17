Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Itron worth $23,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Itron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,995,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Itron by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,937,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI opened at $63.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

