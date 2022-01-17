J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of JJSF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,710. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.62.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

