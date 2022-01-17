J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the December 15th total of 80,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in J.Jill by 271.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter worth $246,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter worth $301,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of JILL stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $168.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.65.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.