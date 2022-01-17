Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Raised to GBX 230 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($3.12) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.80) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.89) to GBX 330 ($4.48) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 293.33 ($3.98).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

