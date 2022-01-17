Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 13,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The company has a market cap of C$18.42 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72.

Jazz Resources Company Profile (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in White Rock, Canada.

