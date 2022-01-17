JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($3.26) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JD. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.53) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.29) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 547.50 ($7.43).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 193 ($2.62) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 149.40 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.20). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 583.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($28,912,718.88).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

