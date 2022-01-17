Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Purchases $149,960.00 in Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,446,000 after purchasing an additional 640,256 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $389,865,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,835,000 after purchasing an additional 514,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

