Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Perrigo Company plc’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Perrigo in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will earn $4.49 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of PRGO opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

