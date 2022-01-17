Jet2 (LON:JET2) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.40) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JET2. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($21.45) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($21.45) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($23.11).

Shares of JET2 opened at GBX 1,265 ($17.17) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 916.60 ($12.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($21.36). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,107.45.

In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($14.25), for a total transaction of £4,725,000 ($6,413,736.93).

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

