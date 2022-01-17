JMP Securities Cuts Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Price Target to $14.00

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIG. Zacks Investment Research cut Trean Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

TIG stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Trean Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, insider Julie A. Baron acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,694.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.