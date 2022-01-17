JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Target Price to €70.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €71.00 ($80.68) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scout24 from €80.00 ($90.91) to €73.00 ($82.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scout24 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

SCOTF opened at $69.93 on Friday. Scout24 has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.09.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

