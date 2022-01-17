JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 390 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 383.92.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

