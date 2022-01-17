JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 157,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $157.89 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.