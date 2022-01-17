JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,580

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,530 ($47.92) to GBX 3,580 ($48.60) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.36) to GBX 2,897 ($39.32) in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.69) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Persimmon to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($40.72) to GBX 2,500 ($33.94) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.34) to GBX 3,410 ($46.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,186.58 ($43.25).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,549 ($34.60) on Friday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,476 ($33.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($44.41). The stock has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,767.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,797.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($37.94) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,468.51).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

