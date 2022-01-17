JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $470.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $512.92.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $473.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $525.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,906,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,088,000 after acquiring an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.