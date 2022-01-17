JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Down 1%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) shares were down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 589 ($8.04) and last traded at GBX 590 ($8.05). Approximately 251,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 215,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596 ($8.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of £923.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 666.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 103.57 and a quick ratio of 103.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.10. This represents a yield of 0.8%. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

