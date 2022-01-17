Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,762 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,932,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,359 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,054,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,267,000 after acquiring an additional 671,111 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,177,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,266,000 after buying an additional 2,716,579 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVE stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0282 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

