Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $274,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $142.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.93. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.06.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

