Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $348,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 161.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Shares of LEN opened at $108.16 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

