Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,194 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $23.44 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

