JUST Hits Market Capitalization of $403.05 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. JUST has a market capitalization of $403.05 million and approximately $267.36 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.71 or 0.07632303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,626.64 or 0.99745199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00068913 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007897 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

