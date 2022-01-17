JustInvest LLC Increases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $234.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.46. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

