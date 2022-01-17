JustInvest LLC Invests $263,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,406,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,652 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,404,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $18,635,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,237,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,130,000 after acquiring an additional 502,341 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,190,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

