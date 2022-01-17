JustInvest LLC Lowers Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

JustInvest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $24,220,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVR by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $15,150,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $5,718.00 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,950.62 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,556.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,215.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $65.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

