JustInvest LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DLB opened at $91.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

