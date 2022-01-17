JustInvest LLC Sells 636 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

