JustInvest LLC Sells 6,624 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 453.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 87.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 2.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

