JustInvest LLC Takes $224,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,332,000 after purchasing an additional 576,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,105,000 after buying an additional 195,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,416,000 after buying an additional 257,164 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 46,049 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

