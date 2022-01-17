KARMA Reaches Market Cap of $43.51 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $43.51 million and approximately $34.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001549 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00055554 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.14 or 0.00941344 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

