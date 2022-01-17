Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Down 39.9% in December

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kaspien by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kaspien by 273.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaspien by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kaspien from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Kaspien stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.56. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $21.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.21. Kaspien has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $63.10.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Kaspien had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaspien will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

