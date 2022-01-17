Kava Price Hits $5.46 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $5.46 or 0.00012924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $805.76 million and $148.91 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00205417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00447816 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00078089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 147,502,037 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars.

