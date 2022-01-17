KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $49.04 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in KB Home by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in KB Home by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 81,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

