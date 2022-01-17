KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,154 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $13,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of OGN opened at $32.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

