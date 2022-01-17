KBC Group NV Buys 10,774 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 914.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $129.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 142.23 and a beta of 0.96. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

