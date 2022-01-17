KBC Group NV Buys 3,362 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

EXC opened at $56.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

