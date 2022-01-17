KBC Group NV Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock opened at $129.43 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.87 and its 200-day moving average is $141.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

