KBC Group NV Has $9.26 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,250,000 after buying an additional 736,625 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $991,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $50.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

